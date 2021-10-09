Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan questions delay in payment of salaries, pensions

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said non-payment of salaries in time to government employees and pensions to retired employees in the state has established lack of financial discipline on the part of the government. He said no one knows when they receive salaries and pensions. The reason for the failure is that the financial management of the state government has been derailed.

He said retired government employees are facing many hardships due to the non-payment of pensions. After serving for decades, they may want to lead a retired life peacefully. There will be more medical expenses in old age and pension is the only source of income for them. If the government failed to pay pensions in time, they may face psychological agony, he said in a statement on Friday.

Stating that he knows the difficulties of employees and retired employees as they lead a life with self-respect with the salaries and pensions, Pawan Kalyan said his father too had retired from government service. The employees will spend their salary with perfect planning. There are so many needs like bank EMIs, children's education, medical expenses.

How many days will they survive with hand loans if the salaries are not paid on a particular date, he asked. The officials in the police department will always be on the duties. They have not been paid TA for the past 11 months and the dues of surrender leaves have not been disbursed, he pointed out

the Jana Sena chief said the government has to pay seven DAs to the employees. The PRC has not been implemented. They would not ask for DAs, TAs and PRC if the payment of salaries is delayed and then the employees would think that timely payment of salaries is enough. It is the tendency of the government. The data showed that the revenues had gone up compared to the previous year for the state government. The government is not paying salaries which are part of the administration, where are the government revenues going? What is happening to the loans taken every month?, Pawn said.