Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan to hold Jana Sena party meetings from March 11 -14

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan will be hold party meetings from 11th of this month to 14. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Janasena Party, the Janasena chief will conduct several important meetings and reviews at the party's state office in Mangalagiri. Pawan, who is coming to the party office in Mangalagiri on 11th will hold a round table meeting on the welfare of BC at 2 pm.



On 12th at 11 am there will be a review with party state leaders. Pawan will meet the representatives of the Kapu Welfare Sena led by former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah at 2 pm while on the 13th at 11 am, a review will be held on the organisation of the anniversary Day programs. Pawan will have a courtesy meeting with Andhra Pradesh State Governor S. Abdul Nazir at 5 pm.

Later on March 14, he will leave for Machilipatnam public meeting in Varahi vehicle from Mangalagiri party state office at 1 pm. Jana Sena leaders will welcome Pawan near Autonagar gate at 2 o'clock. He will reach the Janasena 10th public meeting premises at Machilipatnam at 5 o'clock via Tadigadapa Junction, Poranki Junction, Penamalur Junction, Pamarru – Gudivada Center (near bypass).