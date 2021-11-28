Andhra Pradesh plans to amp up infra in Amaravati

Amaravati: The State Government, which had recently repealed the three capital bill, is now planning to develop infrastructure in the Amaravati region. This would include completing multi-storeyed government residential buildings. The government feels that this would help in effectively countering the "negative" campaign of the opposition parties.



The thinking in the government was that it was necessary to send positive signs among the people of the region by focusing on visible development in the Amaravati region.

The government had not given up the proposal of three capitals and would come with a proper bill in the next six months' time, according to sources. In the intermittent period, it would focus on developing infrastructure in the Amaravati region. It may be noted that the state government formed a nine-member officials' committee earlier to study the existing status of infrastructure developed in the Amaravati capital region, including multi-storeyed residential complexes for Ministers, MLAs, Judges and officials. The then Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das headed the committee and it suggested completing the residential complexes on priority basis as more than 70 per cent to 80 per cent of work was completed and it will not be a burden for the government to complete the balance works.

At present the State Government has been paying money from the government exchequer towards rents of officials and ministers. According to reports, another Rs 2,000 crore was required for the completion of the multi-storeyed complexes in the Amaravati region.