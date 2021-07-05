Andhra Pradesh: Police alerted after drone sighted over Srisailam temple premises

The unidentified drones have reportedly flied in tha aur on the premises of Srisailam temple for last four days and took photos and videos. Security personnel informed the temple authorities that they noticed a low rise from behind the Mallamma temple of the temple premises, on Friday night. They reported the matter to the local police station. Police and forest officials along with temple officials spotted the drone. The temple used a drone to chase it but to no avail. The stranger controlling the drone noticed this and turned off the signals and later it disappeared.



Intelligence sources had earlier warned that Srisailam temple was under threat from terrorists. Also, the Telangana government has heavily deployed police forces at the second powerhouse as it continues to generate electricity in the second powerhouse in Telangana against the rules.



In this context, there are speculations that the technical staff of the Telangana government is allegedly using the drone to collect information through photos and videos. Srisailam CI Venkataramana said on the incident that they were trying to find the whereabouts of the drone. Inspections were carried out on inns and guest houses in Srisailam. He explained that security was set up with 40 men at the dam.