Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests 18 more people involved in Konaseema riots

The investigation into the riots in Amalapuram on the 24th of last month is in full swing. Police have arrested another 18 people in the case. The number of those arrested so far has risen to 129. Two of the latest arrests were rowdy sheeters Gampa Anil and Yallanagu, police said. It is clear that they were involved in the riots in Konaseema.



The government decided to change the name of the district to Ambedkar district and riots broke out in Amalapuram against it. Protesters set fire to the houses of Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and MLA Satish during the riots. The police thought that the protesters would usually conduct dharna and rastarokos.

But, it seems that the protest of the day were provoked and the vehicles were set on fire. Without stopping there, Minister Vishwaroop of MLA Satish Babu houses were set on fire to the created a commotion.

However, a curfew was imposed in the district after the riots. Police took strict measures to bring the situation under control. The internet in the district was also shut down for a few days. Thus, there was a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties over the riots. TDP says ruling party behind riots and the ruling YSRCP counter-attacked that the riots were instigated by Pawan and Chandrababu.