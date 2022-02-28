Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests a gang for smuggling turtles in Krishna district

Police have arrested a gang smuggling turtles from Krishna district's Kolleru area to other states. During a vehicle check conducted by Rural SI Challa Krishna at Vadarlapadu village on Saturday night, four tonnes of turtles were found in 25 bags in an auto and mini van.



Pantagani Nagbhushanam (48), Garikimukku Sandeep (30) and Devadasu Aesubabu (27) from Korukollu village in Kalidindi mandal of Krishna district were arrested and handed over to the forest department on Sunday along with their vehicles while transporting the turtles.

The accused have bought a turtle for Rs 15 and sold in other states for Rs. 50 to Rs 100. The demand for this turtles flesh has grown significantly.

Deputy Range Officer Jaya Prakash and Beat Officer Rajesh, under the supervision of Wildlife Eluru Forest Range Officer Kumar, registered a case against the accused under Section 1972 of the Forest Environment Act 1972 and shifted them to Kaikalur court. Authorities said the turtles, which were caught would be released into Kolleru lake on the orders of magistrate.