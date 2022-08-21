Andhra Pradesh: Police detain Nara Lokesh at national highway in Srikakulam

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh was stopped by the police in Srikakulam. As part of a trip to Srikakulam district, he landed at Visakhapatnam airport and was on his way to Palasa by road when he was stopped on the highway near Srikakulam city.



The TDP cadre expressed their anger on the attitude of the police and started protesting. Lokesh along with former ministers Kala Venkatarao, Chinarajappa and other leaders protested on the road. In this order, a scuffle took place between the TDP cadre and the police and. Due to this, many activists and leaders were arrested by the police.

Along with Lokesh, Chinarajappa, Kala Venkatarao and others were taken into custody and taken to JR Puram Police Station near Etcherla. Nara Lokesh, who had earlier reached the border of Srikakulam district, was warmly welcomed by TDP cadre.