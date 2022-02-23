Andhra Pradesh: Police goes to Ayyanna Patrudu's house to issue notices in abusive remarks case

Nallajarla police in West Godavari district visited the house of a senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu to issue notices over the case filed for making obscene remarks on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is known that the YSRCP leader Ramakrishna alleged that Ayyanna Patrudu had insulted CM Jagan with obscene language at a meeting held after the unveiling of the NTR statue in Nallajarla.



The Nallajarla police, which received the complaint, registered a case against him under sections 153(A), 505 (2), and 506 of the IPC. In this context, CI Raghu, sub-inspectors Srihari Rao and Avinash came to his residence in Narsipatnam on Wednesday.

The TDP leaders said that Ayyanna was not at home but the police team said that they had information that he was at home. Police waited at his home to give notice, however after a while they pasted the notices to home.