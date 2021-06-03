Andhra Pradesh: Police rescues young man from commiting suicide in Anantapur

The three sub-inspectors, a circle inspector had rescued a person who was preparing to commit suicide. Going into details, Prithviraj of Palthur of Vidapanakal mandal in Anantapur had a dispute with family members on Wednesday and left home. He then texted family members that he is committing suicide and switched off the mobile. The youth's father Venugopal Paltur lodged a complaint with SI Rajeshwari.

She immediately brought the matter to the attention of CI Shekhar who immediately alerted Paltur, Uravakonda and Vajrakarur Sub Inspectors. The three SIs who entered the field had started searching for the young man vigorously With the help of technology, the young man was found at the Handrineva canal near Chinna Hothur in the Vajrakarur mandal.

The Sub Inspectors who stopped a young man who was already ready to jump into a ditch was brought to the CI office. With this, CI Shekhar called the parents of the youth and gave them counselling. After that the young man was sent SP Satya Yesu Babu congratulated the CI and the three SIs who had rescued the youth over the phone for solving the issue within hours.