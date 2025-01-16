Live
- Blue Origin launches massive New Glenn rocket, fails to land booster
- Voters eager to take revenge: Cong rallies support for Sandeep Dikshit
- Internet users to surpass 900 million in India this year, AI a gamer changer
- Tata Electronics Hits Rs. 40,000 Crore iPhone Production Milestone in 2024
- Nadendla Manohar inspects Eluru govt. hospital, expresses anger over poor facilities
- Mamta Trivedi Announces Mrs India Telangana and AP 2025 Winners
- BJP announces candidates, rivals still in the hunt
- Field verification of beneficiaries from today
- Invest in India’s vast mining industry: Kishan Reddy
- Buzz on Ragamayee induction in cabinet
Just In
Andhra Pradesh Politics: BJP’s Strategy and Pawan Kalyan’s Support for Modi
Big changes are happening in Andhra Pradesh politics, with three political parties working together while also trying to strengthen their own positions.
In Andhra Pradesh, there are important changes happening in politics right now. Three political parties are working together in a coalition, but each party also wants to grow and become more powerful on its own. The BJP, which is led by Prime Minister Modi, has started a plan to make the party stronger in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan, a well-known leader in the state, has said that he supports Modi and the BJP's plan.
Because of this, Chiranjeevi, another leader, might work with them in the future. Recently, in Delhi, Chiranjeevi got a big offer from the BJP. It’s not confirmed yet, but people think Pawan Kalyan might also join the BJP’s plan. What will happen next? We don’t know for sure, but Modi’s team is thinking about the future of Andhra Pradesh
After the new government took power, the BJP has been hoping to grow in Andhra Pradesh. They’ve tried for a long time to be stronger in the state, but it hasn’t worked yet. Now, with things changing in the state, the BJP feels this could be the right time. They are trying to get more support. Modi praised Pawan Kalyan in Parliament, and recently, he has been paying more attention to Chiranjeevi. During an important ceremony, Modi and other BJP leaders met with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, which many people think means something will happen in the future.
Chiranjeevi’s Role
When YS Jagan was Chief Minister, Chiranjeevi got a lot of attention. He was invited to big events like the unveiling of a statue and the opening of a temple in Ayodhya. Recently, Chiranjeevi went to a celebration in Delhi. People started talking about Andhra Pradesh’s politics, focusing on Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. After the movie RRR won an award, Chiranjeevi met with Amit Shah, a top BJP leader. There are rumors that the BJP wants Chiranjeevi to join them, but this is not confirmed yet.
BJP’s Plan
Pawan Kalyan wants to become more important in politics, not just in Andhra Pradesh but also in the country. He is supporting Modi to help this happen. Recently, he talked about Hindu culture, and this made news. Now, he wants to use this moment to grow his political career. There are rumors that Chiranjeevi might join the government, but we don’t know for sure. He was once a minister in Congress. If he joins the BJP, Pawan Kalyan might want him to go to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. Over the next couple of months, there could be important changes in Andhra Pradesh’s politics, but it is still uncertain what will happen.