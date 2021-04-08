Andhra Pradesh: Polling begins for MPTC, ZPTC elections across the state

With the High Court Divisional Bench giving the green signal for the elections, MPTC, ZPTC election polling has started in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. Election staff made arrangements for early polling on Wednesday and the polling has finally began at 7 a.m and will continue until 5 p.m. As many as 27,752 polling stations has been set up for elections in AP.



Authorities identified 6,492 problematic polling stations and security arrangements have been made in the respective areas. There are a total of 247 Maoist-affected polling stations in the state and the authorities were alerted in the wake of the Chhattisgarh encounter. A large force was deployed within the respective polling stations. Polling will be held here till 2 pm.

There are a total of 660 ZPTC seats across the state of which, 126 were unanimous. Elections are not being held for 8 ZPTCs due to various reasons. As many as 2,058 are in fray for the remaining 515 ZPTC seats. While in case of MPTCs, there are a total of 10,047 MPTC wards across the state with 2,371 were unanimous. A total of 18,702 people were in the fray for remaining seats.