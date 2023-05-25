Andhra Pradesh: Private bus overturns in Madanapalle, 30 injured

A fatal road accident took place near Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Thursday morning where a private bus coming from Bangalore to Madanapalle overturned near Barlapalle in Madanapalle rural mandal and fell into the valley.



While a car was taking a U-turn on the road, the speeding bus overturned into the Adupatappi Valley. Eyewitnesses said that the driver was over speeding and lost control and crashed into the car.

The passengers were shocked by this unexpected accident while the bus would reach Madanapalle in another ten minutes. In this incident, 30 people were slightly injured and five others were seriously injured.

On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations. The victims were taken to the hospital in 108 ambulances. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief as there was no loss of life in the accident.