Andhra Pradesh receives 9 lakh more covishield vaccine doses today

Andhra Pradesh has received covishield vaccine doses today. As many as nine lakh doses reached Gannavaram Airport on Thursday. The vaccine doses were shifted to a vaccine storage centre in Gannavaram. Despite the declining corona cases in Andhra Pradesh, the government is acting more vigilantly to curb the spread of corona. It is well known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear to the authorities to be more vigilant and not to relax despite covid cases are declining. With this, the vaccination process would speed up in the state.

It is a known fact that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on Covid-19 control, vaccination and third wave. Although the government has imposed a curfew from May 5, which gives good results with the number of cases, the positivity rate is decreasing. Therefore, the CM clarified that the curfew should continue after June 20, giving relaxations.

Meanwhile, 6617 were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 18,26,751. On the other hand, 10,228 people have recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the recoveries to 17,43,176. Currently, there are 71,466 active cases. As many as 2.07 crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests. Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest 1397 cases, followed by 829 in West Godavari and 780 in Chittoor district. Meanwhile, the Kurnool district has registered the least number of patients with 217 in Kurnool.