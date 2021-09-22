Andhra Pradesh registers 1365 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1365 fresh cases on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,42,073 cases across the state.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,097 with 8 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two each in Chittoor and Krishna, one each in East Godavari, Nellore Visakhapatnam and Guntur. On the other hand, as many as 1466 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,14,180 and there are currently 13,796 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 212 new infections, followed by Chittoor 210 cases, Prakasam Kurnool has logged 1 case.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 56,720 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.79 crore tests approximately across the state.











