Andhra Pradesh registers 2100 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 2100 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Monday against the tests conducted for about 72,731 people taking the total tally to 19,05,023 While coming to the fatalities, 26 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,844.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing with 3435 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,58,189 while the active cases stand at 33,964.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 583 cases followed by 316 in Chittoor and 217 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 22.



The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted, 2,24,35,809 corona tests so far.



The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a crucial decision to make changes in the ongoing curfew relaxation in Andhra Pradesh as part of the corona control measure. The curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm in East Godavari and West Godavari districts where the covid positivity rate is yet to be reduced. It was ordered that the shops be closed at 6 pm.



