Andhra Pradesh: Rents shooting up in new district

Parvathipuram Manyam: A small town, which is emerged as district head quarter is now become high demanded area for rented houses. The sudden demand occurred due to shifting of many new offices like collector office, SP, other wings of the government of Andhra Pradesh has caused for this situation. Parvathipuram, a revenue division head quarter in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district became the headquarter of Parvathipuram Manyam district with the four assembly constituencies. The town has no demand for rented houses, because it has no industries, which provide jobs and has no educational institutions and medical facilities. So as of now the availability of rented houses was very easy and even the rents also very low.



A house with two bed-rooms was available for Rs 5,000 but after shifting of all the government offices and staff of various government departments, the entire situation has been changed. The officers and upper lever staff prefer to get the house with better facilities but the situation there is different.

Most of the houses in that town are old type and the officers, will not like them. If there is any newly constructed house in the town, the rent will be abnormal, and the house owners are doubling the rent. The areas like Belagam, Kothavalasa, YKM Colony, bye-pass road area are some of the areas, which are somehow developed and have broad roads and newly constructed houses are available. But the rent is touching the sky.

A small house costs around Rs 5000-8000 and if its little spacious, it would be Rs 10,000. The staff who are allotted to Parvathipuram, are at present shuttling from Vizianagaram by either bus or train. An officer, working with revenue department stated "I am now posted at Parvathipuram but I couldn't find a suitable rented house in that town to live with my family.

Even the rents also very high. So, I am plying between Viziaianagaram and Parvathipuram. I can't say when I would get the new house there." he said. On the other side, the people, who have sites in the town have started construction of shops and houses, small rooms targeting rents income. Constructions is in raise in Kothavalasa, Official colony, YKM Nagar. The locals who kept their sites vacant so far have started construction.