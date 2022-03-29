Andhra Pradesh reported 05 new coronavirus cases today

Andhra Pradesh reported 05 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,19,509 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 37 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,04,465 and there are currently 314 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district reported 2 new infections, followed by East Godavari 1, Kadapa 1 while Krishna has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.34 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 8,219 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1259 cases and 35 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



