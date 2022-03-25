Andhra Pradesh reported 40 new coronavirus cases today

Andhra Pradesh reported 40 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,19,407 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 4l55 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,04,248 and there are currently 429 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 15 new infections, followed by East Godavari 10, West Godavari 3 while Chittoor has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 10,515 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1685 cases and 83 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



