Andhra Pradesh reports 21,320 new positive cases and 99 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Andhra Pradesh daily. In the last 24 hours as on Tuesday morning, 91,253 corona diagnostic tests were performed and 21,320 people were diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the medical health department.

While coming to death toll, 99 members succumbed to the dreadful virus till Tuesday morning with 10 in Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram, 9 in East Godavari, Prakasam, 8 in Anantapur, Guntur Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, 6 in Kurnool, Srikakulam, 5 in Nellore and 2 in Kadapa. In the past 24 hours, 21,274 people have recovered from covid.



Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Andhra Pradesh daily.The state has so far conducted tests for 1,81 crore samples with 14,75,372 positive cases reported. There are currently 2,11,501 active cases in the state. East Godavari district has reported the highest 2923 cases, followed by 2804 in Anantapur, and 2634 in Chittoor district.







