Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 722

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: As many as 75 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last twenty-four hours on April 20 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the latest numbers, the tally in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 722. Among the total people infected 92 have recovered and 20 have passed away.

Out of 722 cases, 610 were reported to be active who are undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Kurnool had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 174 confirmed infections followed by Guntur at 149.

The media health bulletin released reads, "75 new #COVID positive cases reported in the state in past 24 hours. Total cases in the state: 722; Discharged: 92; Deceased: 20; Active cases 610,"

The table shows confirmed cases from all the districts.



