Andhra Pradesh reports 79 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 79 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,18,417 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 167 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,02,625 and there are currently 1063 active cases.



According to district-wise data, West Godavari district reported 13 new infections, followed by East Godavari 11, Guntur 9 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 14,516 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 5,476 cases and 158 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







