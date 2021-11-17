Andhra Pradesh: Results of pending municipal polls to be declared today

The results of election conducted for 13 municipalities, including Nellore Corporation, city panchayats, and vacant divisions and wards in another 10 municipalities will be released on Wednesday. It is learned that elections were held on Monday for 325 divisions and wards in the respective municipalities wherein 1,206 candidates contested for 325 seats. Officials made all the arrangements for the counting of votes, which will take place in a total of 23 centers. A total of 5,14,086 out of 8,62,066 people exercised their vote on Monday's poll.



The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m on Wednesday starting with the ballot followed by general votes. Full results are expected in all municipalities within 5 hours. 450 tables were set up at 23 counting centers to count the votes and staff of 534 were appointed as Counting Supervisors and 3,792 as Assistant Counting Supervisors. Elections were held for the remaining 46 divisional seats, with 54 divisions in the Nellore Corporation and 8 unanimous divisions. 142 tables were set up to count the votes polled in the respective divisions. Similarly, elections were held for 24 ward seats in Kuppam where 14 tables were set up for counting.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney said in a statement on Tuesday that the entire counting process at the counting centers was being recorded through webcasting, videography, and CCTV cameras. She said that the polling process was filmed in the most problematic polling stations. She said the polling process went smoothly except for minor incidents outside the polling stations in Kuppam municipality. The SEC further asserted that reports have been received from the district collector, election observers, and other officials to this effect.