Andhra Pradesh: RTC bus catches fire in Krishna district, no casualties

A major accident was averted due to the alertness of the RTC driver after bus caught fire while it was running.

A major accident was averted due to the alertness of the RTC driver after bus caught fire while it was running. He realised the fire and stopped the bus on the side of the road. With that, the passengers got down running.

The incident took place at Pedaparupudi in the Krishna district on Friday morning. It is learned that the fire broke out in an RTC bus due to a short circuit and there were 48 passengers in the bus at that time.

However, the driver who realised that the bus was on fire stopped on the side of the road and all the passengers got out safely. The accident took place while going from Vijayawada to Gudivada.

