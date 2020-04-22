Andhra Pradesh: Rythu Bharosa aid in accounts on May 15

Guntur: The state government will deposit Rs 5,500 financial assistance to purchase seeds on May 15 to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme for this financial year



Special commissioner, agriculture, H Arun Kumar said in a statement on Wednesday that all the eligible farmers would receive the money. It will be Rs 7,500 to SC/ST, BC and minority landless tenant farmers.

The farmers cultivating endowments departments lands will also get Rs 7, 500. He said that the district administrations will display the names of the eligible farmers in gram panchayat offices. Those whose names are not on the list can contact mandal extension officer concerned. This process will continue till May 10. From May 15, the government will supply seeds through the Rythu Bharosa Centres on subsidy.