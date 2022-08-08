Andhra Pradesh: Schedule for Degree admissions 2022 deferred

The Convenor for Degree admissions Acharya Darapureddy Suryachandra Rao said on Sunday that the schedule for admissions for the academic year 2022-23 in degree colleges across the state has been deferred. For admission in the first year of the degree, students can register on the website of the Board of Higher Education till the 15th of this month.



The Higher Education department has been allowed to upload pending documents on the website from August 16 to 18 if anyone forgot to do so. It is directed that the university authorities should put the list of affiliated colleges on the website on the 20th and 21st of this month and from the 22nd to 26th of this month, students have to choose through the website for degree admission to the college of their choice followed by allotment of seats on 30th.



The students should report to colleges on September 1st and 2nd. The Board of Higher Education has released the latest schedule to start the first year of degree classes from September 2nd.