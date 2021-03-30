Andhra Pradesh: School watchman beats a student in Gajuwaka, parents demands action

In a bizzare incident, a watchman beat a student for entering into school premises by jumping a wall on a holiday. The student's parents are worried about being hit hard on the back, arms and legs. The incident took place in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district. However, the student did not tell his parents about the attack by the watchmen. The matter came to light when the mother looked at the wounds while taking off his shirt and sleeping at night.

Chaitanya is a sixth grader at Marvel School on BC Road in Gajuwaka came to the school to play with some students as Sunday was a holiday. Watchmen was outraged when the boy boarded a school bus and hit the horn and allegedly beaten with a stick. The student did not tell the parents about the incident when he got home. However, the matter came to light when his mother saw and questioned him while he was sleeping at night and immediately went to the school and expressed concern.

The parents of the victim student questioned the school principal as to how could they beat such harshly. Police, who received the information, launched an investigation. Talked to the principal and called the watchmen. The parents, however, demanded that the district education authorities take immediate action as the school management negligence led the watchman to beat their son.