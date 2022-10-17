Andhra Pradesh: Second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme to be disbursed today

The second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan Scheme of the fourth year will be released today by Chief Minister YS Jagan disbursing Rs. 4000 per person in the account at an event organised in Allagadda of Nandyala district. A total of 50.92 lakh farmers across the state will receive Rs 2,096.04 crore Rythu Bharosa aid directly into their accounts.



It is known that the government is providing assistance of Rs.13,500 to the farmers every year in three installments under YSR Rythu Bharosa and for the fourth consecutive year, the government has already given the first tranche of aid at the rate of Rs.7,500 each before Kharif in the month of May. The second installment is Rs.4,000 will be given now followed by Rs. 2000 during Sankranti. Along with farmers, eligible SC, ST, BC, Minority, Tenant Farmers, ROFR, Forest and Ended land cultivators are also being provided Rs.13,500 annually by YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme

Through Rythu Bharosa, the first installment is provided in the month of May before Kharif crops at the rate of Rs.7,500 and the second installment is provided in October for harvesting and Rabi needs at the rate of Rs.4,000. In the third installment, Rs.2,000 is being deposited in the accounts in January when the grain reaches the house during Sankranthi. Adding Rs.2,096.04 crores offered now, so far the government of Andhra Bank has extended Rs.25,971.33 crores to farmers through YSR Rythu Bharosa.