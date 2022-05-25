Andhra Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Ravulapalem

Konaseema JAC and other organizations gave a call "Chalo Ravulapalem '' and consequently the whole Ravulapalem in konaseema district is deployed with huge police personnel. Every vehicle coming towards Ravulapalem is thoroughly checked and permitted. And they are not permitting the people without checking their ID cards.

East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi is monitoring the situation in Ravulapalem. SP Rastogi said that in the Ravulapalem section 144 has been imposed and no meetings or rallys are permitted. He said that 300 police personnel have been deployed in Ravulapalem.

SP Rastogi appealed to the people not to come out of their houses unless there is urgent work. He said that Ravulapalem is also under the control of the Police.