Andhra Pradesh: Six students from Vijayawada swims Palk Strait in record time

The six swimmers K. Baby Spandana, B. Alankriti, P. Rahul, K. George, K. Johnson, and T. Satvik, swimmers from Vijayawada, NTR district, successfully swam the Strait of Palk between India and Sri Lanka. Of these, Alankriti studies in ninth class, while George, Johnson, and Satvik are in tenth class, baby Spandana degree, and Rahul is in B.Tech. They swam 34 km in 9 hours and 28 minutes.



The team belonging to the erstwhile Krishna District Swimming Association first reached the SriLankan coast by boat from Dhanushkoti on the evening of the 22nd of this month. The swim started from the Sri Lankan coast at 1am on Saturday and reached Dhanushkoti in Rameshwaram in 10 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds.

Krishna District Swimming Association Secretary I. Ramesh said the team swam across the Strait of Pakistan under the training of Head Constable, International Swimmer Tulsi Chaitanya. He thanked DGP K Rajendranath Reddy for his cooperation in successfully organizing the event.