Andhra Pradesh: Six students suspended from a school in Sri Satya Sai district for nuisance

The district education officer of Sri Satya Sai district said that six students of the Zilla Parishad high school in Nallamada mandal center have been suspended from school for breaking fans and tube lights in a school classroom on April 30. Deputy DEO Meenakshi, AD Ramakrishna and MEO Vemanarayana conducted an inquiry into the incident at the school along with the DEO on Tuesday. The DEO later said that a comprehensive report on the incident would be submitted to the Collector and the suspension of the six students would continue till further orders.



Going into the details, on April 30, after the end of the SA exams, some students broke fans, tube lights, a desk and a chair in a classroom. HM Ramanappa summoned the parents of the students responsible for the incident the next day and reprimanded them following a complaint by in-charge HM Shyamprasad who was on duty that day. The problem was alleviated when they apologized for what their children had done and said they would not have to resort to such incidents again and would bear the cost of repairing the damaged furniture.

The latest such incident took place on the 2nd of this month in Anantapur district. However the videos were circulating on social media as if it had happened in Nallamada High School. With this, the incident that took place on April 30 at Nallamada school came to the fore again. The DEO went to the school and conducted an investigation in this regard. The students, whose equipment was destroyed, called their family members and spoke. The DEO initiated action against the students after it was revealed that the material in the classroom was vandalized. HM Ramanappa was ordered to suspend the students.