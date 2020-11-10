Andhra Pradesh: Somasila to make Udayagiri and Atmakuru green

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone virtually for the Somasila High-Level Canal Phase-2. "Irrigation is the priority sector for the government. Projects will be taken up for a balanced regional development like the three-capital concept," he said.

Nearly 46,453 acres in Udayagiri and Atmakuru in Prakasam and Nellore districts will get water for irrigation and drinking purposes through the Somasila Phase 2 project. Under this project, balancing reservoirs, cross missionary works, gravity canals, and pump stations will be built at a cost of Rs 459 crore.

The Chief Minister, who virtually laid the foundation stone from the Camp Office here on Monday, said the previous government proposed to spend Rs 527.53 crore on the project. "After forming the government, by going through reverse tendering about Rs 68 crore has been saved. We brought down the cost to Rs 459 crore. The project works are being taken up on a war-footing. We have curbed the corruption and are moving ahead in providing transparent manners," he said.

Aiming at addressing the drought challenges in Rayalaseema, the government initiated the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project with Rs 40,000 crore. It has also initiated the North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi project with Rs 15,000 crore, where the tenders for first phase will be called soon for Rs 3,500 crore, he said.

YSR Palanadu Karuvu Nivarana (Drought Mitigation) project along with Chintalapudi lift irrigation and two other projects on lower Krishna and one on the upper Krishna River are also being taken up. Polavaram project would be completed by kharif of 2022 and will be dedicated to the nation.

Knowing the real value of water and farmers, the State Government is moving ahead with a series of irrigation projects to safeguard the interests of farmers, the Chief Minister said adding that the government has prioritized the development of the backward regions in Rayalaseema and North Andhra districts. The Chief Minister said that six irrigation projects Vamsadhara phase 2, Vamsadhara- Nagavali interlinking, Veligonda reservoir, Owk tunnel, Sangam barrage and Nellore barrage works would be completed in 2021. The Sangam barrage and Nellore barrage will be dedicated to the people of Nellore district by January 2021. The Chief Minister stated that Somasila- Kandaleru doubling works and Somasila- Rallapdu doubling works will be initiated with Rs 918 crore and Rs 632 crore.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and other officials were present on the occasion.