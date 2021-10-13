Andhra Pradesh: Son murders mother for money in Kadapa district

In a shocking incident, a son killed his mother for not giving money for his expenses in Parvatipuram of Siddavatam in Kadapa district. The details given by the police in this regard are as follows. Brahmaiah who lives with his parents in the Parvathipuram colony addicted to alcohol and incurred debts. As the pressure was mounted from the creditors, he used to harass his mother Sita Ramulamma to give him money. The mother warned her son to leave the house due to harassment.



The son, who felt that the pressure from the debtors would be exacerbated if he left home, drank heavily and came home intoxicated. Against this backdrop, he got into a fight with his mother hit Sitaramulamma (65) with a rock who died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and informed Rajampet DSP Shiva Bhaskar Reddy about the matter. The DSP also reached the spot and collected details and inquired over the motive of the murder. Ontimitta Circle Inspector Hanumanthu Nayak and Siddhavatam Mandal Sub Inspector Madhusudan Reddy shifted Sita Ramulamma's body to Kadapa RIMS Hospitals for postmortem. The DSP said that a case has been registered and is being investigated.