Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam temple gets new board of trustees

Kurnool: Following the orders of Endowments department commissioner, the Srisailam temple authorities on Friday constituted a new board of trustees. Temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna has made the new members and administered the oath of secrecy with the members at the temple administrative office building.

The new board of trustees are Reddy vari Chakrapani Reddy, Srimatam Virupakshaiah Swami, Jangam Sujathamma, Gurumahant Mahesh, G Narasimha Reddy, GM Vijaya Lakshmi, B Rameshwari, A Lakshmi Savithramma, Aluguntagiri Murali, Merajyoth Manumantha Raik, Madhusudhan Reddy, Barugu Reddy Padmaja, Suri Shetty Madhavilatha and Kanaka Durga. The ex officio member of board of trustees J Veera Bharadraiah Swami has also administered the oath. Thaneeru Dharama Raju and Kethi Reddy Jagadeeshwara Reddy were also appointed as special invitees by the government. After completion of oathing ceremony, Reddy vari Chakrapani Reddy was unanimously elected as president to the board of trustees. The newly elected president and the newly-elected members said that they will strive for the development of temple and will take care of welfare of devotees. The newly elected members later had the darshan of presiding deities. The president of board of trustees and the newly elected members were all presented with sesha vastrams, prasadam and portrait of presiding deities.