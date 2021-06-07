Andhra Pradesh: State sees a growth of 2.71 percent in trade exports in 2020-21

The Andhra Pradesh state has seen a growth in exports despite declining trade exports across the country. The state government is reaping the benefits with a special focus on increasing its significant share in the country's trade exports. Despite declining countrywide exports in 2020–21, the state registered growth and improved two places. In 2020–21, the country's trade exports declined by 7.4 percent while the state exports grew by 2.71 per cent.



Domestic exports, which stood at $ 313 billion in 2019–20, fell 7.4 percent to $ 290.18 billion in the last fiscal year. In contrast, exports in the state increased from Rs 1,04,828.84 crore to Rs 1,07,730.13 crore. Sectors like drug formulations, steel-iron, gold jewelery, rice, chemicals, automobiles and electrical appliances have played a key role in the growth of state exports this year. The state exports are equivalent to 5.8 per cent of domestic exports. As a result, the state, which was ranked 7th in domestic exports in 2019–20, jumped two places to 5th. Gujarat topped the list with 21 per cent share, followed by Maharashtra (20 per cent), Tamil Nadu (9 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6 per cent).



The state government has set a target of becoming one of the top 3 states by 2030, capturing 10 per cent of the country's exports. To this end, as part of the Blue Economy, it is building 4 ports and 8 fishing harbours in a way that no other state in the country has undertaken to provide sea-based business opportunities. The AP Maritime Board aims to have at least 2 ports and 4 fishing harbours available by 2024. Currently, marine products account for 15 per cent of the state's exports, followed by ships and boats at 8.4 per cent. Contains Iron and Worm (7.4%), Drug Formulations (7.3%), Rice (4.6%) and Chemicals (3.6%).







