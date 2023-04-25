Andhra Pradesh: Strange weather conditions prevail in state, rains likely for three days

The unpredictable weather conditions prevailed in Telugu states like never before. On the one hand, the heatwaves are continuing during the day while on the other hand, the strong winds and untimely rains are making people suffer with humidity. Recently, the weather department has issued another warning to both the states.



People are advised to be alert that there will be severe changes in the weather. It said that there will be moderate rains in the next five days. Moreover, due to the influence of cumulonimbus clouds, heavy rains will occur in some places along with wind speed of 40-50 kmph.

On the other hand, daytime temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal. The Meteorological Center is issuing warnings to the people of Telugu states to be alert.