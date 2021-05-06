Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges massive scam in the name of Amul

Mangalagiri: TDP national official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Wednesday expressed concern that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled the largest dairy scam in the country under the cover of encouraging Amul in the state.

Pattabhi Ram said that the AP government was making arrangements to hand over dairy-related properties worth Rs 2,314 crore to the Amul company in the state whereas just Rs 3.30 crore was being proposed to be collected towards the lease of those properties. Also, Amul was paying 50 paise per litre for milk chilling and Rs 2 for processing and packaging in other states. But agreements were reached that Amul would pay just 2 paise, 5 paise and 12 paise per litre respectively in AP.

Addressing a press conference at party state office here, the TDP leader asked the Chief Minister to explain why such arbitrary agreements were being reached with Amul. Obviously, the ruling party was taking a huge commission in these illegal transactions. It would be better if the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy set aside his corruption mindset in this critical time of Covid second wave as lots of people were losing their lives.

Pattabhi demanded the Chief Minister to immediately stop the unwanted process of handing over of AP's public assets to Amul. The Chief Minister should also explain to the people why his government was eager to give such a massive opportunity to Amul without calling for tenders.

The TDP leader criticised that the main objective of the Cabinet meeting seemed to be handing over of all the assets of the AP Dairy Development Corporation to Amul.

The items 9 and 10 of the Cabinet agenda were pertaining to this only. The Cabinet took an arbitrary decision to give away the APDDC's 141 bulk milk cooling units, 2 chilling centres, 8 processing units, Madanapalle UHD plant and Ongole milk powder plant, he said.