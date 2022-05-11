Andhra Pradesh: TDP and Jana Sena leaders in Guntur district joins YSRCP

The TDP and Jana Sena parties in Ponnuru of Guntur district received a backlash with leaders of both the parties joined the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday at the CM's camp office in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Among those who joined the party in the presence of CM YS Jagan were former president of Guntur district Jana Sena Madha Radhakrishna Murthy, vice president of Guntur district TDP minority cell Syed Subhani, former MP Konda Shivanagi Reddy and former Ponnur municipal chairperson M Shalini. Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Madasu Gangadharan, former chairman of the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee, has joined the ruling party. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, former minister Madasu Gangadharan met CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli along with Balineni Srinivasa Reddy of Nellore district. On this occasion he joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister.