Andhra Pradesh: TDP blames YS Jagan rule for spiralling prices

Amaravati: Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday criticised the YSRCP government for 'financially crushing' the common people so hard that they were not able to celebrate a major festival like Diwali in the state.

Anitha said the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities were sending shivers down the spine of the poor and middle class families. Due to the economic bankruptcy under the YSRCP regime, the purchasing power of the common man has touched the lowest levels. AP was facing a severe financial crisis like no other state in the country.

In a statement here, the TDP leader slammed the government for creating such a situation that the people were forced to live in darkness in a time of festival of lights.

The rising prices of pulses and oils were giving heart attacks to the public. The inefficient government was imposing higher taxes even on dal and jaggery as it was unable to create wealth in the State.

Anitha said that the prices of all the vegetables were above Rs 50.

How can people buy essential commodities and vegetables? When the people were suffering badly, the CM was just watching the show like a spectator without holding any review. Instead of taking steps to reduce prices, the government was adding more problems by imposing different taxes to increase inflation further, she said.

The TDP leader recalled that the petrol and diesel prices were the lowest in AP under the previous government but the situation changed drastically now. The fuel prices in AP were the highest compared to other states in the country.

The ruling YSRCP was hell bent on adding more money to the treasury thereby to fill their personal pockets.

The hearts of the common public in AP were bursting in place of crackers and fireworks this Diwali due to high prices, she said.