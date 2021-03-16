Andhra Pradesh: TDP responds on CID notices to Chandrababu, says it is a political vendetta

TDP state president Atchennaidu was incensed that Chandrababu was given CID notices as part of the YSRCP's political vendetta. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he clarified that the assigned lands were taken with the approval of the farmers for the capital. He questioned whether Alla Ramakrishna Reddy belongs to SC or ST to file an SC and ST atrocity case. He was outraged the Atrocities Act is being misused. They are making false allegations against Chandrababu with political malice.

Assigned‌ farmers in the capital were also given the same package as the poor farmers, he said, Atchennaidu said that it is part of political vendetta to serve notices for the land pooling that taken place in 2015 and accused YS Jagan of using the assigned lands issue for the political purposes.

He recalled that YS Rajasekhar Reddy has surrendered the 610 acres of assigned land out of 700 acres in Idupulapaya after using them for 30 years. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave orders to forcibly seize assigned lands for the needs of solar companies. "Was it not Jagan's father YS Rajasekhar Reddy who amended the Assigned Land Transfer Prohibition Act in 2007 and enacted it through an ordinance?" Atchannaidu questioned.