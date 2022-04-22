Andhra Pradesh: Techie injured in laptop explosion dies in Kadapa district

It is known that Sumalata (22), a software engineer, was seriously injured when a laptop exploded in Mekavari village in B. Koduru mandal of YSR Kadapa district. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, Sumalata died on Friday afternoon while receiving treatment, doctors said.

Going into the details, Sumalata was on her work from hom on Monday morning when a sudden fire broke out in her laptop due to a short circuit. Sumalata, who was sitting on the bed and working, went into a coma due to electric shock. The bed also caught fire.

Family members found smoke coming from the room and rushed Sumalata to Kadapa Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Later, she was rushed to RIMS hospital for better treatment. Doctors said the young woman was in critical condition with almost 80 percent burns. Sumalata works at Magic Tech Solution in Bangalore.