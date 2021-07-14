Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Academy is not TDP Academy, asserts minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that he did not understand why the opposition party is incensed over the state government's GO to merge Sanskrit in the Telugu Academy and turn it into a Telugu-Sanskrit academy. The Minister clarified that the decision was taken after discussions in the Cabinet to develop and further expand the Telugu language. He said that it was decided to set up an academy by adding Sanskrit for research in Telugu, which originated from the Dravidian language. The party leaders should realise that the Telugu Academy is not the Telugu Desam party academy and expressed their interest in correcting their criticisms.



The minister alleged that the Telugu Academy lost its existence during the reign of TDP chief Chandrababu. "Sanskrit is the source of Indian languages, the effect of this will be very much on Telugu and cannot be seen as different languages," Suresh said.



Adimulapu Suresh opined that research is needed to know the origins of the Telugu language. He said the Telugu Academy could not be established in AP after the bifurcation of the state and opined that the government has decided to form a Telugu-Sanskrit academy by combining them both.

