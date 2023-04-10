Andhra Pradesh: Temperature likely to spike by 2 to 4 degrees in next three days

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of rising temperatures in the state from Monday. It said that the temperatures will increase by two to four degrees for the next five days and opined that the high temperatures were recorded in many places on Sunday.



According to weather department, 41.9 degrees temperature record in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday followed by 41.5 in Chintur, 40.1 in Koonavaram, 41.9 in East Godavari district, 40.3 in Korukonda, 40.6 in Rajahmundry 40.5 in the district, 40.5 in Pagidas, 40 in Palnadu district, 41.2 in Parvatipuram district Veeraghatta left the people suffer from heatstroke.



On the other hand, due to high temperature, a big rock near Narasappa temple in Gonegandla of Kurnool district split in two. At two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, after hearing a loud noise, the villagers came to investigate. It was observed that smoke was coming from the cracked rock and the rock was falling into small pieces. Tehsildar's office staff said that the hill rock cracked due to high temperature.

