Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures begin to dip in state

Vijayawada: Minimum temperatures are gradually decreasing in the state during the last two weeks as the winter progresses. There is a variation of 2 to 7 degrees Celsius in some cities and towns compared to the past 10 days. Minimum temperatures are between 12 to 18 degrees in most parts of the state. On November 17, the lowest temperature was recorded in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. At G Madugula village of Alluri Sitaramaraju district 7.20 degrees temperature was recorded.

Mandasa village of Srikakulam district, Ankapalli, T Narsapuram of Eluru district, Chandarlapadu of NTR district, Karempudi of Palnadu district, Y Palem of Prakasam district, Yemmiganuru of Kurnool district, Jupadu Bungalow of Nandyal district recorded 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Nandigama of NTR district recorded 15.8 degrees, Bapatla 16.7 degrees, Amaravati of Guntur district 17 degrees, Kalingapatnam 17.3 degrees, Kavali has 19.9 degrees Celsius, Ongole 20.9, Tuni 19.7 degrees, Vijayawada 18.6 degrees and Visakhapatnam 18.6 degrees.

On November 7, Bapatla has minimum 21 degrees temperature, Nandigama 20.2, Amaravati has 21.4, Kalingapatnam 20.2 degrees, Ongole, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Tuni, Kadapa, Narsapur, Kavali, Kakinada and other towns and cities recorded minimum 22-23 degrees Celsius temperature. Maximum temperatures ranged between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius in the state 10 days ago. Though there is no big variation in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperatures are gradually decreasing in the state, according to Meteorological Centre, Amaravati. November to February is the winter season in Andhra Pradesh and tourists prefer to visit the state in the winter season.

Rainy season has almost ended and isolated rains are reported in some parts of the state occasionally. It is expected to come down further and night temperatures may dip to 12 to 18 degrees Celsius in the state. Temperature drops to single digit in the Agency areas of north coastal Andhra in the winter.