Andhra Pradesh: Ten injured three critical as a private travels bus overturns at Marripadu of Nellore

The road accident took place in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh where as many as ten people were seriously injured when a private travels bus overturned. Police said the condition of three of them was critical. The road accident took place at Kandrika of Marripadu mandal in Nellore on Tuesday morning. The private travels bus coming from Bellary to Nellore overturned at Kandrika.

The locals rushed to the spot, smashed the windows and rescued the passengers. There were 26 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said adding that overspeeding seems to be the cause of the accident. However, more details regarding this incident are yet to be known.