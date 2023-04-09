Andhra Pradesh: Tension grips in Amaravati amid clashes between YSRCP and TDP

Tension grips in Amaravati after the YSRCP and TDP cadre flock to Amaralingeswara temple following the challenge between YSRCP MLA Namburi Shankar and mad TDP Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar.



The police as the preventive measures has detained the TDP cadre as they tried to enter Amaralingeshwar temple and set up barricades.



However, TDP workers got into an argument with the police and allegedly pelted stones. As the situation went out of control, the police conducted lathi-charge. On the other hand, YSRCP activists came to the roads in large numbers in support of Namburi Shankar Rao and burnt effigy.



There is a tense atmosphere in Amaravati due to the clashes between the cadre of both the parties.