Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after two bikes collide head-on in Chittoor district

A fatal road accident took place in Chittoor District where three teenagers were killed when two bikes collided head-on at Papepally on the way to V.Kota from Pernam Battu in Tamil Nadu at around 1 am while on their way to watch the RRR Benefit Show for fans. A 25-year-old man named Durga was killed in the accident and two other youths who were critically injured were rushed to Kuppam PES Hospital and later pronounced dead. The three deceased youths were identified as belonging to Tamil Nadu.



According to locals, police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies for postmortem. A case of road accident has been registered and is being investigated. The young people who came on bikes eager to watch a night fan show were involved in an accident.



The three youths who died in the accident were from Tukaki Vandla Palli, Bangla village, V.Kota mandal. They went to Tamil Nadu for employment and worked as construction workers. Four youths came to V.Kota on two bikes to watch a movie starring Ram Charan Jr. NTR. Three of the four died while another youth from Ramakuppam was being treated at Kuppam PES.