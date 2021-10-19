Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and one injured as a car collides bike in Allagadda of Kurnool

In a ghastly road accident that took place at Allagadda in Kurnool district, three persons were killed when a car collided with a bike on National Highway 40 near Kasinthala Kshetra in Allagadda town. Also, one was seriously injured in the accident. According to the police, a car heading towards Kadapa from Kurnool lost control and hit a divider when its tire exploded near Allagadda. It then flipped over and collided with a passing two-wheeler.



Afzal, Kalam, and Javed from Shirivella, who were riding their bikes, died on the spot in the incident. Suleiman, another man on the same bike, was seriously injured. After receiving the information, DSP Rajendra reached the spot and inspected the accident.



The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were shifted to Allagadda Government Hospital. The DSP said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.