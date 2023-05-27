Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and three injured after a lorry overturns in Repalle

A road accident took place in Repalle of Bapatla district where a lorry overturned while transporting Lime stone from Macherla to Repalle.

Three people died in this accident which took place on the outskirts of Ravi Anantavaram and three others were injured. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Raypalle.

The deceased have been identified as belonging to Macherla of Palnadu district. The police have concluded that the driver was drowsy, which led to the accident.