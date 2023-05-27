  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and three injured after a lorry overturns in Repalle

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A road accident took place in Repalle of Bapatla district where a lorry overturned while transporting Lime stone from Macherla to Repalle.

A road accident took place in Repalle of Bapatla district where a lorry overturned while transporting Lime stone from Macherla to Repalle.

Three people died in this accident which took place on the outskirts of Ravi Anantavaram and three others were injured. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Raypalle.

The deceased have been identified as belonging to Macherla of Palnadu district. The police have concluded that the driver was drowsy, which led to the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X