Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a speeding car collides with a two wheeler in Vizianagaram

A road accident took place near Gowpripuram at Shringavarapukota of Vizianagaram district where three people were killed when a speeding car collided with two motorcycles parked on the side of the road. The dead included two children. Going into the details, Killo Sonapati, who lives in Avie Homes in Kota town, set off for his hometown Konapuram in Anantapur on a two-wheeler with his wife and two children.

On the way, he stopped a vehicle near Gowripuram to buy palm fronds on the side of the road. At the same time, a car coming fast from the side of Araku lost control and collided with another two-wheeler. Sonapati and his wife Shravani were seriously injured in the accident while their children Shravan (6) and Suvas (3) died on the spot.

Apparao, of Peddakandepalli, on a two-wheeler next door, and his younger daughter, five-year-old Suchita, were seriously injured. The four injured were rushed to S. Kota Regional Hospital. They were rushed to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam where Sonapati's wife pronounced dead. The. S.Kota Sub Inspector P Tarakeshwara Rao registered a case and investigating further.