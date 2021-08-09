Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as the tipper lorry electrocuted in Chittoor while unloading the material

The tragic incident took place in the Chittoor district when a tipper moving gravel was struck by electric wires and three people were killed. The lorry driver and two other youths were killed in the accident at Kanikapuram in Palasamudram mandal of Chittoor district. Going into details, Muniswamy Naidu, who was building a house in Kanikapuram, brought gravel in a tipper for his needs.



Manoj, the driver, did not notice the electric wires while unloading the gravel and lifted the rear end. During this process, the tipper was struck by electrical wires, and current flown through the lorry.

The driver shouted and the youngsters Jyotishwar (19) and Dora Babu (23) from the same village next door responded. They also lost their lives due to electrocution while they tried to save Manoj. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.

Tragic scenes struck the village of Kanikapuram and the locals were anguished over the electricity officials over the death of three people.